Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Expands By 25.9%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.2 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BADFF remained flat at $27.53 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

