Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Expands By 25.9%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.2 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
BADFF remained flat at $27.53 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $37.72.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
