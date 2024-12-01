Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 19.1%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.5 days.

Atos Trading Down 23.3 %

AEXAF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $0.83. 6,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322. Atos has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

