Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Expands By 33.3%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,945,300 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,459,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,726.5 days.

ASICS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASCCF remained flat at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. ASICS has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Get ASICS alerts:

About ASICS

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.