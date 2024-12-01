Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Expands By 33.3%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,945,300 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,459,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,726.5 days.
ASICS Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASCCF remained flat at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. ASICS has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $61.10.
About ASICS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.