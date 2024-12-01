Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Increases By 92.6%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BTOC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,097. The company has a market cap of $243.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Armlogi has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.74.
Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter. Armlogi had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.11%.
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
