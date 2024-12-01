Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Declines By 13.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 57,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

