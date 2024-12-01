Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

SEOVF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

