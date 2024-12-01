Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Senstar Technologies Trading Up 12.9 %

Senstar Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,487. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.82. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senstar Technologies stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Senstar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

