SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 29.6% in November

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
