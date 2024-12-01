SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 29.6% in November

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Stock Down 0.4 %

About SenesTech

Shares of SenesTech stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,029. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

