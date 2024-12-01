Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Sempra by 319.5% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 28.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.