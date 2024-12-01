Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $209.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

