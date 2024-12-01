Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

