Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 236,941 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 217.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 316.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 1,009.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHIP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 142,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

