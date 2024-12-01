Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 644752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

