Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAND

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.