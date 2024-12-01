SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in November

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 851,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SanBio Price Performance
Shares of SanBio stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. SanBio has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.85.
SanBio Company Profile
