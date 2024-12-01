Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 173,800 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Safe and Green Development Price Performance

NASDAQ SGD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 862,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Safe and Green Development has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $53.80.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

