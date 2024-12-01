Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sadot Group Trading Up 21.5 %

NASDAQ SDOT traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 228,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.06. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Sadot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.