Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sadot Group Trading Up 21.5 %
NASDAQ SDOT traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 228,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.06. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.
Sadot Group Company Profile
