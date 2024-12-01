RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,671 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $3,322,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in RTX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

