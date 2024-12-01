Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.0% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,741,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

