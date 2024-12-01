Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 897 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.15 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

