Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,592,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,033,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $282.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

