Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Root Stock Up 0.8 %

ROOT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 192,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Root has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.77 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Root will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Insider Activity at Root

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 118,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $9,768,629.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $192,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,238.99. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,905 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,479. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Root by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

