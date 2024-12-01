Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 80,172 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Ares Capital worth $33,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

