Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 649 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,223,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $148.72 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

