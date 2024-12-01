Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $34.14 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $34,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,311,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after buying an additional 1,304,372 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $219,537,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,560,000 after acquiring an additional 415,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Shares of MPC opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.74. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

