Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $26.65 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 406,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $421.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.38.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

