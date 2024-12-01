Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $22.78 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Illumina worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 51.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $271,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Illumina Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.23 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.