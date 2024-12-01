Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $281.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 928.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.