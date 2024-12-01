RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,848,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,633,865 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $1.95.
RLX Technology Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
RLX Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is 25.01%.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
