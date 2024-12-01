RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,848,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,633,865 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $1.95.

RLX Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLX Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in RLX Technology by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.