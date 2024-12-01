RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 17,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.93. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RLX Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 142.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $184,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

