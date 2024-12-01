RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 17,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.93. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.27.
RLX Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is presently 25.01%.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
