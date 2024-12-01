RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp cut its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,226 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.56% of RF Acquisition worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 157,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFAC opened at $11.46 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

