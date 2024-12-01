Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of RTO stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

