Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. Renault has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

