Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,107.29.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $750.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $905.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,019.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $735.95 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
