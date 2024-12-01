Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
