Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 47,815 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,815 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1,265.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,111.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 13.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

