Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA opened at $18.73 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 292.68%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

