Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
ROCK opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
