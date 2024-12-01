Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.