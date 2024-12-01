Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.31 Million Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 700.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.08. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,031.32. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

