Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

KWR opened at $157.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $151.31 and a twelve month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,907.06. This trade represents a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

