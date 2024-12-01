Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,534.0 days.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PMMAF stock remained flat at $46.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Puma has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

