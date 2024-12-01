Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
PLSE opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
