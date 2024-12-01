Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

PLSE opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

About Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.