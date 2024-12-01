Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on PLSE

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.