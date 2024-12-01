Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of BankUnited worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 17.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.