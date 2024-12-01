Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.