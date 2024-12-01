Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,033,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 578.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 226,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $134.59. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

