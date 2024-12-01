Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $87,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

