Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the October 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTIX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Protagenic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

