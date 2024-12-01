ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.81 and traded as low as $41.79. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 476,885 shares traded.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $184,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

