ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

